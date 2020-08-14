(The Center Square) – The protesters who planned for months to march on Milwaukee's Democratic National Convention are going to march a little further north next week.
The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention (CTMDNC) announced Friday that it will march and protest at President Donald Trump's Monday rally in Oshkosh.
“While our Coalition exists to march on the DNC, we’ve been very clear since the start that Donald Trump is the primary enemy of working and oppressed people the world over," CTMDNC Co-Chair Ryan Hamann said. "Trump is responsible for goading racist killer cops and vigilantes to murder Black men and others. We must defeat Trump.”
The Coalition was planning to be in Milwaukee for the entire Democratic National Convention, but that convention is now mostly online. What was expected to be a crowd of 50,000 for three days of speeches and meetings is now expected to see only a few hundred Democratic leaders, and no one is sure just exactly will happen in Milwaukee during the convention.
Hamann says the coalition is not forgetting about the DNC and the Democrats.
"Joe Biden and the Democrats need to do more to address the people’s demands," Hamann added. "Specifically, they need to end this other epidemic, that of cops killing people and getting away with it. It’s in Democrat-controlled cities where most of these killer cops get away with their crimes. It has to end.”
Trump announced earlier this week that he is coming to Wisconsin, and made a point of scheduling his visit on the day that the DNC was supposed to start.
Protesters in Oshkosh say they are already planning for the president's visit.
“Our first official action as an organization was back in January 2018, and it was a protest of the first year of the Trump administration," United Action Oshkosh leader Hollie Poupart said. "“On August 17 when Trump comes to town, we’re going to make sure he knows he’s not welcome here, and we’re gonna do it while raising the demand for justice for Isaiah Tucker. And after we’ve sent Trump packing, we’re going to take our message to Milwaukee for the march on the DNC on August 20. Enough is enough. We can’t breathe!”