(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor will share the third night of Milwaukee's Democratic National Convention with some of the Democratic Party's heavyweights.
The schedule for Night Three of the DNC features Gov. Tony Evers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton.
The rest of the night's speakers and performers include:
- Performances by Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate
- Former President Barack Obama
Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.
As for the Milwaukee part of this Milwaukee convention, there continues to be little impact and little that is live from Milwaukee.