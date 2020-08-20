(The Center Square) – Milwaukee's years of planning have come to this.
Thursday night is the final night for the Democratic National Convention. Joe Biden will officially accept his party's nomination for president.
It won't happen in Milwaukee. Instead, Biden is expected to speak from his home state of Delaware. How long he will speak, just what he will say, and whether he will be live or on tape remains to be seen.
The rest of the speakers and performers for the final night of the DNC include:
- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
- Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Performances by The Chicks, and John Legend and Common
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI
- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL
- U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE
- Andrew Yang
- Michael Bloomberg
Biden's acceptance speech will close the convention.
On Wednesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barret said Milwaukee would "leave the lights" on for the Democratic National Convention in 2024.
"I think we've turned a lot of heads as to what we could offer," Barrett said. "If you ask me, should the Democratic convention be here, absolutely."
Barrett wasn't the only Wisconsin leader making headlines.
People on Twitter had a good laugh at Gov. Tony Evers' folksy last line to his DNC comments ion Wednesday.
"Holy mackerel, folks. Let's get to work," Evers said.
CBS late night host Stephen Colbert piled on the governor.
"What a pleasant battle cry," Colbert said. "Gee golly gosh, everybody, slap me with a salmon and stick a trouser in my trouts. Time to get this fish on the road."