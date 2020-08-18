(The Center Square) – Milwaukee's Democratic National Convention will continue its non-Milwaukee line-up on Day Two of the convention.
Tuesday night's schedule features the Roll Call of States. That is the actual announcement of votes for the nominee, in this case former Vice President Joe Biden. That roll call will be virtual this year.
The plan is to once again air pre-recorded and remote speeches between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. The list of speakers includes:
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden
Milwaukee Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore, D-WI, spoke for one minute Monday night during the first night of the DNC. She is, so far, the only Wisconsin official to get a major speaking role at the convention. No one from Wisconsin is on the schedule to speak as part of Tuesday's second night line-up.
Among others speaking Monday night were former First Lady Michelle Obama; Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, killed on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a former Democratic presidential candidate; and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate in 2016.
The convention is being webcast at DemConvention.com