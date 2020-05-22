(The Center Square) – Disability advocates in Wisconsin are happy to get a piece of the state's $2 billion in stimulus money.
Gov. Tony Evers said the state will spend $100 million from the federal government on long-term care facilities, home and community based services, and emergency medical services. He said those service providers are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus.
“We recognize the significant burden the COVID-19 response has placed on these providers,” Evers said. “We also recognize the integral role they play in ensuring the health and safety of some of our most vulnerable Wisconsinites and we want to support their efforts during this pandemic.”
The $100 million is just the latest piece of Wisconsin's stimulus money to be spent. The governor this week also announced plans to spend money on small business grants, expanded coronavirus testing, rental assistance, and farm aid.
The head of Wisconsin's Disability Service Provider Network said its part of the $100 million "is critical to the diverse long-term care stakeholders caring for the most vulnerable people with disabilities and older adults in our state.”
Wisconsin's Assisted Living Association also said the stimulus money will go a long way to helping long-term care facilities recover from the coronavirus outbreak.
“Investments to help facilities deal with increased costs due to the COVID-19 crisis include caregivers & staff, personal protection equipment, disinfection supplies and other supplies that temporarily increased in costs will help assisted living facilities immensely," WALA CEO Michael Pochowski said in a statement.
There is no word just how much each group will get, or when they will get their money.