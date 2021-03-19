(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s top public health manager says the state may reach herd immunity for COVID-19 by July.
Getting enough people to take vaccines to meet that goal, however, could be a different story.
Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk on Thursday said she believes doctors and nurses can vaccinate 80% of Wisconsin residents by July 4.
“Assuming we get the supply, as anticipated from the federal government, sometime by the end of June we should have enough vaccines,” Willems Van Dijk said.
As of Thursday, nearly 25% of Wisconsinites have been administered at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
DHS’s latest numbers show 23%, or 1.3 million people, have gotten a single shot. Another 761,000, or 13% of the state, have gotten both shots.
In all, DHS says doctors and nurses have administered more than 2 million doses.
Willems Van Dijk said just last week that 50% of the state is likely willing to get the vaccine. She said the other 50% may need some "convincing."
“All we will need over the next few months is the public raising their hand and saying ‘I’m ready. I want to protect myself, I want to protect my family with these very safe vaccines,’” Willems Van Dijk added. "Wouldn’t that be a wonderful 4th of July celebration, to hit 80% community immunity in the state of Wisconsin?"
To help get to the 80% threshold, Wisconsin is calling in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help administer the vaccine. FEMA this week took over Milwaukee’s main vaccination hub, and is in talks to take over in Madison. On Thursday FEMA announced it will open a clinic in Eau Claire starting next month.
DHS says the federal help will allow local and state public health managers to focus on underserved populations across the state.