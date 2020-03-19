(The Center Square) – Democrats are going to court in an attempt to extend absentee voting for next month’s primary election.
Both the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday filed a lawsuit demanding that the Wisconsin Election Commission extend online and absentee voting registration until the Friday before Election Day, stop requiring people to send a copy of their driver’s license and proof that they live in Wisconsin with an absentee ballot, and accept absentee ballots as late as 10 days after the election.
In a statement, the parties called the moves "essential to ensuring that the April 7 elections are free, thorough and safe."
Wisconsin Democratic Party boss Ben Wikler said the coronavirus is a different kind of an emergency.
"The court should immediately strike down the barriers to full participation in voting by mail. Our democracy depends on our ability to conduct free, safe, and fair elections, no matter what – even during a pandemic," Wikler said. “Nobody should have to choose between exposure to COVID-19 and disenfranchisement."
Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez also said allowing more people to vote through the mail could mean the difference between life and death.
"Given the necessary measures taken by Governor [Tony] Evers and public health officials in Wisconsin to limit the spread of the virus, it’s more important than ever that we expand access to voting, and increasing these necessary measures will help protect both public health and Wisconsinites’ right to participate in our democracy," Perez said.
The Wisconsin Election Commission didn't comment on the lawsuit. Instead, the commission focused on perhaps moving the election back.
Commissioner Ann Jacobs said there are serious questions about how the April 7 primary will work.
“I no longer believe that we are able to fairly and properly administer this election without a delay,” Jacobs said during a late Wednesday meeting. "“I believe we're putting people at risk.”
But other election officials say it would take an order from the governor, the legislature, or a judge to change the election date.
The WEC and Evers continue to tell people who are worried about the coronavirus to vote early or absentee instead.