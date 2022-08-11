(The Center Square) – Top Democrats in Wisconsin are joining the top Republican in the State Assembly in a chorus, saying it’s time to move past the investigation into the 2020 election. However the two parties possess different focuses.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said it’s time to fire former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman.
“Gableman has put [Assembly Speaker Vos] in an untenable position where he is running around and saying one thing on the side, and running against Vos,” Evers told reporters. “It’s a bit ludacris. If I was Vos, and I hope he does it, he should fire Gableman in this office and move on.”
Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment” on election night, and then told WISN Radio’s Jay Weber on Wednesday that Gableman crossed the line from investigator to advocate, and ruined the investigation.
“Justice Gableman, as the investigation began to come to an end, decided it was more important to play to Donald Trump and to play to the very extreme of our party who thought we could unconstitutionally overturn the election, than is was to be more responsive to his client which is the legislature,” Vos said.
Vos said he intends to move on, and focus on passing new election reforms when lawmakers return to the Capitol next year.
Republican lawmakers are scheduled to meet next week to vote on what to do with Gableman and what remains of his investigation.
Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol, meanwhile, are calling more answers.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, on Wednesday called for a full accounting of the $1 million she says has been spent on the investigation so far.
“The Office of Special Counsel, authorized by Speaker Vos and run by Michael Gableman, appears to be one of the most blatant misappropriations of tax dollars in our state’s history. The fact that the Speaker handed Gableman a blank check to peddle conspiracy theories and lies should alarm every Wisconsinite. This entire sham of an investigation has led to countless questions about how this money was spent. We demand answers,” Agard said.
She has asked the Republicans who run Wisconsin’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee to order a full audit of the investigation.
Gableman’s investigation has cost more than $600,000 in salary and investigative costs, and has exceeded $250,000 in court fines in two open-records cases.
Vos did not comment on the costs of the investigation.