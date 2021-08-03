(The Center Square) – Scratch one name off the list of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin.
State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, dropped out of the race Tuesday.
Larson suspended his campaign, then immediately endorsed Mandela Barnes.
“Mandela is the candidate who can defeat Ron Johnson and deliver for the people of Wisconsin next November,” Larson said.
Larson was one of eight potential Democratic candidates. He joined the race in late May.
“Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate. While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022,” Larson said in his statement.
Barnes joined Larson in Tuesday’s announcement. And thanked him for his support.
Larson’s departure leaves Barnes to deal with other big-name candidates like Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis and Alex Lasry, the son of billionaire Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry.
Democratic voters will decide on a candidate in August of next year.
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has not said if he will run again next year.