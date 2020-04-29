(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said it will no longer ask people who test positive for the coronavirus if they voted in-person or worked at the polls earlier this month.
DHS said 52 people who tested positive voted or worked at the polls on April 7. But doctors say they cannot prove those same people caught the virus at the polls.
Most of the cases, 34, are from southeast Wisconsin. The other large cluster, 11 cases, is in northern Wisconsin. Milwaukee and Green Bay saw long lines and long waits on Election Day.
The 52 cases is far less than what was expected.
Before Election Day, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in-person voting would lead to more coronavirus cases, and that would lead to more deaths.
DHS's latest coronavirus count on Tuesday showed 300 deaths, 63,535 negative tests, and 6,289 positive tests. Of those positive tests, DHS said 3,029 people have fully recovered.