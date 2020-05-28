(The Center Square) – The top man in county government in Madison wants a new Safer at Home order, even as his county begins to reopen.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday said lawmakers must reinstate the statewide rules that kept most of Wisconsin's businesses closed, and ordered people to stay home. Parisi says numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show more people are coming down with the coronavirus.
"Leaders of the state legislature brought legal action that effectively ended state measures designed to protect public health,” Parisi said. “Now two weeks removed we see more people are sick, hospitalized and passing away from COVID-19. Those who wanted something different than Safer at Home need to be part of a much-needed solution and tell us what they can support to help slow the spread of this."
The numbers from DHS show a slow, steady increase of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Between May 21 and May 27, DHS reported 3,049 new cases.
But the numbers also show a much more dramatic increase in the number of people who are tested and do not have the coronavirus. Between May 21 and May 27, DHS reported 47,545 negative tests.
In all, 16,462 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus since March. Another 210,605 have tested negative. DHS says 549 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin, and another 9,846 have recovered.
"Right now, sickness and sadness are filling the existing voids of legislative leadership,” Parisi added.
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin are up. As of Thursday, 409 people were being treated in a hospital for the coronavirus. DHS says 138 of them are in intensive care.
DHS's numbers, however, show that the number of people being treated in the hospital is not stressing the state's hospital capacity or available ventilators.
Still, Parisi wants lawmakers to do something about the virus.
“Our state needs a vision and a path forward. Silence sends the unintended message that it's OK for lots of people to fall ill and surrenders all of us to the randomness of an unpredictable, mutating dangerous virus," Parisi said. "I know that's not who we are as a state and I respectfully ask leaders of the legislature to step forward and help craft a plan that slows the rapidly accelerating spread of COVID-19. If we don't act quickly, this virus will spread into all parts of Wisconsin—rural and urban—and do further harm."
It was Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat like Parisi, who ended talk of a new statewide order for the coronavirus. He said it would be a waste of time to try and negotiate with Republican leaders in the state legislature.