(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade means the beginning of a new push for publicly funded birth control in Madison and Dane County.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi yesterday said the city and county will step-up to fill the void created when SCOTUS returned abortion regulation to the states with the Dobbs decision.
“The Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade has created a health care emergency for women across Dane County, Wisconsin, and beyond,” Parisi said. “This unprecedented loss of rights requires an unprecedented response and that’s why I’m proposing using dollars from the county’s rainy day fund to jumpstart Public Health’s ability to serve more women in our community.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County, the joint city-county health department, on Thursday said the first round of the new response will be to provide women IUD birth control.
“We currently operate the clinic on a part time basis, but are grateful to be able to increase services to provide evidence-based access to preventative healthcare and support reproductive justice in our community,” PHMDC boss Janel Heinrich said. “This year, the clinic will expand staffing, hours, and more comprehensive services, including adding long acting reversible contraception, for example, Intrauterine Devices, or IUDs, that provide long-term pregnancy prevention.”
It will cost $360,000 dollars to open and expand the clinic. No one is saying how much it will cost to keep the clinic open in the future.
Parisi has said the county will use its rainy day fund money for the birth control clinic, Madison’s mayor is not saying where her half of the money will come from.
“Focusing on prevention is an evidence-based approach that can improve health outcomes for Madisonians,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison Mayor, “This is one of the ways local government can help in the face of inaction by the state legislature.”
Wisconsin is one of nearly two dozen states that saw abortion become illegal once Roe came to an end.