(The Center Square) – Election managers in Dane County say the specter of threats against poll workers is real enough to have a serious conversation about bulletproof glass, panic alarms, and surveillance cameras in election offices.
The county’s Election Security Review Committee on Monday released its report on threats to election managers and poll workers.
The report says the threats have increased significantly since the last presidential vote.
“Nine out of 50 clerks, or 18%, reported receiving a threat related to their election work,” the report states. “Almost all of those threats, 89%, occurred during or since the 2020 election.”
The report does not have an exact count of how many threats each clerk received, or a number of total threats. There’s also no accounting of just what the threats were.
Still, the report says there is enough worry to have the county look at hardening election offices.
“Local governments and clerks should review the physical security of their election administration offices and the safety of their personnel, develop plans for responding to threats, establish on-going relationships with law enforcement to anticipate and monitor potential threats,” the report notes.
The report also suggests election managers participate in the sheriff’s active threat response training.
The committee blames the need to harden election facilities on former President Trump.
“The integrity of our election processes are under threat from false claims that vote counts are manipulated, false charges that voter fraud is rampant, and efforts to intimidate election officials and poll workers,” the committee began the report. “These risks became more explicit and dangerous in 2020 because of Donald Trump’s repeated (and false) insistence that he won the presidential election.”
The report doesn’t contain any specific projects or price tags, though Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told reporters on Monday that he would like to see the county build a new, climate controlled building to store election equipment and ballots.
There is also no timeline, or how much Dane County will be asking the state of Wisconsin for in its hardening effort.