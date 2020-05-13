(The Center Square) – The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin continues to fall, even as the Wisconsin National Guard ramps up testing.
Tuesday's report from the state's Department of Health Services showed 193 new positive tests and 4,715 new negative tests. That is the fifth straight day of declining numbers.
What makes the steep decline in daily cases more dramatic is that Wisconsin is ramping up testing.
"A total of 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continue to operate across Wisconsin, supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity," the Wisconsin National Guard said on Tuesday. "A total of 21 teams are operating today and all 25 will be operating statewide tomorrow."
National Guard teams are in 10 counties. The Guard says teams had been working in 19 other counties.
Overall, Wisconsin's DHS on Tuesday said that 10,611 people have tested positive since March. Another 112,748 people have tested negative.
DHS's numbers show that 5,371 people have been declared recovered. The numbers show 333 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 110 of them are in intensive care units. DHS is reporting 418 deaths.
Wisconsin has met five of Gov. Tony Evers' six benchmarks for reopening, but that doesn't mean Wisconsin will be reopening anytime soon. Evers' Safer at Home order is set to expire May 26.