(The Center Square) – The coronavirus could cost Wisconsin millions of dollars for new roads.
A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows a statewide drop in traffic during the coronavirus outbreak.
"The number of vehicles on Wisconsin’s highways has dropped precipitously in recent weeks as schools and many business and leisure activities came to a halt," the Policy Forum report states. "Across 61 locations where the state’s Department of Transportation collects data on a continuous basis, traffic decreased by more than 40 percent from roughly 2.5 million vehicles on Tuesday, March 3, to 1.5 million on Tuesday, April 7."
As you would expect, the biggest drops are in the areas where there are the most people.
Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee and the WOW counties, saw a 41.6 percent drop in traffic. Southwest Wisconsin, which includes Dane County, saw a 40.9 percent drop in traffic. Northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay and Appleton, saw a 36.1 percent drop in traffic. North Central Wisconsin, which includes Wausau, saw a 37.4 percent drop in traffic. And western Wisconsin, which includes Eau Claire, saw a 37.7 percent drop in traffic.
"While more than two-thirds of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been in the southeastern part of the state – including roughly half in Milwaukee County alone – traffic is down everywhere," the report states.
The drop in traffic does not just mean empty roads. It will mean less money for roads in the longer term.
"The steep decline in driving will lower state gas tax collections significantly," the report says.
Wisconsin's Department of Revenue doesn't have the tax numbers from March yet.
"At $1.07 billion in 2019, the state’s motor fuel tax accounts for just over half of the state’s revenues in its transportation fund," the report says.
The Policy Forum says any loss of money will force hard choices by state lawmakers and policy makers "including whether to defer or cancel state highway projects, limit state funding for local roads, increase state borrowing to make up for lost revenues, or raise taxes or fees."