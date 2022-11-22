(The Center Square) – While Wisconsin lawmakers think about what to do with the state’s record surplus, conservative groups in the state have some bold ideas.
The state’s Department of Administration on Monday released its latest revenue projections, which show the state’s surplus could hit $6.6 billion by the time the current budget runs out next June.
The Institute for Reforming Government said the surplus shows that Wisconsin has more than enough money; enough in fact, to give some back to taxpayers.
"As Wisconsin’s budget surplus continues to grow, it’s abundantly clear that our state is taxing families and small businesses way too much. It's time to reset how the state taxes and spends,” IRG Executive Vice President Chris Reader said. "The time is now for policymakers to enact transformational tax reforms – including eliminating Wisconsin’s personal income tax – to help right-size state government and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking families and main street businesses.”
Reader said eliminating the state’s income tax would save the average Wisconsin family $1,700 per year.
Brian Sikma with the Foundation for Government Accountability said eliminating Wisconsin’s income tax altogether may be tough, but sweeping tax reform is certainly possible.
“Collapsing the existing tax brackets into a single flat tax at or just below 5% would be scored as a 'hike' for the bottom two brackets,” Sikma said. “So that would be a challenge, but lowering the top bracket is definitely something that is achievable.”
Sikma said if Wisconsin lawmakers need other ideas they should look to Iowa.
“Iowa, which is rapidly becoming the leading state for conservative ideas in the Midwest, recently adopted a pathway to a flat income tax,” Sikma added, “Wisconsin could start doing the same.”
Gov. Tony Evers has suggested spending the surplus.
State agencies under his control have asked for $3.5 billion in new spending for the next state budget.
Republican lawmakers on Monday said the surplus gives them “flexibility” to support state government and return some money to taxpayers. But no one saying just how much, or how that would work.