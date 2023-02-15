(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. congressmen is very worried about the things caught flying over the country, but he’s also worried about how President Biden is responding.
Rep. Mike Gallagher on Monday sounded the alarm after fighter jets shot down an unidentified aerial phenomenon over Lake Huron on Sunday.
“American F-16s and F-22s have now shot down three more as yet UAPs over North America. Huge swaths of airspace have been closed for national security operations. The most recent object transited over the district I represent in Northeast Wisconsin and was described as ‘octagonal’ and having ‘strings’ hanging from it,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher heads the new House Select Committee on China, and said the new wave of flying objects may be tied to China and the People’s Liberation Army.
“We need answers from the Pentagon. We need answers from the President himself. There are times to err on the side of secrecy in national security operations. But when our fighter pilots are shooting down presumably hostile aerial objects all across America, it’s long past time for transparency,” Gallagher said. “Where are these UAPs coming from? What is their purpose? Are they related to the CCP’s spy balloon or other CCP-directed espionage programs?”
On Wednesday, Gallagher praised the Biden Administration for creating a new team to look into the flying objects, but also voiced his concerns..
“I look forward to engaging with the new White House UAP ‘interagency team’ as giving this topic the attention and seriousness it deserves is long overdue,” Gallagher added. “However, we must also caution against duplication of efforts, government spending and political showmanship – we have already stood up a DOD-led interagency UAP task force – AARO – and it’s my hope that the White House will complement, not hinder or impede AAROs strong forward momentum.”
The White House on Wednesday said, while it doesn’t know just what the unidentified aerial phenomena are, there is a chance some of them may be “benign.”
Gallagher also outlined his vision for the new Select Committee on China, including, as he noted: “End the CCP’s theft of American personal data and intellectual property, and contrast the CCP’s techno-totalitarian state with the values of the Free World.”
There is not yet a date for the committee’s first meeting.