(The Center Square) – Most of Wisconsin’s new people moved into the state.
The U.S. Census Bureau last week released a population snapshot.
The numbers show that Wisconsin’s population grew by 12.438 people between July 2021 and July of 2022.
That includes what the Census Bureau calls a natural change of a loss of 1,758 people.
Wisconsin also saw more deaths than births in the past year.
There were 63,397 deaths in Wisconsin, and 61,639 births between July 2021 and July 2022.
Of the 15,831 people who migrated to Wisconsin in the last year, the Census Bureau says 8,174 migrated internationally, and 7,657 people migrated from other states.
Wisconsin is second among its neighbors in terms of growth according to the snapshot.
Illinois lost 104,437 between July of 2021 and July of 2021. Michigan lost 3,391. Iowa added 2,828. Minnesota added 5,713. Indiana added the most at 19,505.
Overall, the Census Bureau’s numbers show the Midwest lost 48,910 people over the past year. The Northeast lost the most, with a drop of 218,851.
The West grew by 151,601 people, but it was the South that grew the most. Southern states added 1.3 million people between July of 2021 and July of 2022.