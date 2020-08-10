(The Center Square) – There is a lot of money in and around the University of Wisconsin that will disappear without a Big Ten football season.
A number of reports say Big Ten commissioners have voted to cancel the fall football season because of the coronavirus. An official statement is expected Tuesday.
It's unclear if football would be played in the spring, but the economic impact of canceling football is clear.
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez wrote an open letter to fans in July to explain that the University of Wisconsin stands to lose $100 million without football.
"Regardless of what our fall season looks like, we are facing a great financial challenge. I don't think it's an embellishment to say the experience we love as Badgers and the legacy of our extraordinary athletic department is at risk," Alvarez wrote.
Football at the University of Wisconsin and other major universities is big business.
A report in Forbes last year ranked UW as the 23rd most valuable football program in America. The Forbes list put the three-year average for revenue from Badger football at $86 million a year, and put profits for the same time frame at $46 million.
College football, along with men's basketball, not only pay for their own programs, many college sports reporters have noted for years, those programs pay for almost all of a university's other sports as well.
Alvarez wrote in his letter that losing football could mean losing other sports and programs as well.
"We will have two choices: remain at the head of the class or fall behind. Everything we pride ourselves on – competing at the highest level, developing world-class student-athletes and raising trophies – relies on our ability to financially support our student-athletes," Alvarez said.
The $100 million loss is just related to UW Football. The university itself is looking at a $160 million loss from losing a semester of students on campus last spring.
And then there is the loss to the city of Madison.
The Milwaukee Business Journal reported on Monday that each Badger home game is worth $16 million to the state's economy. Football, as a sport, is responsible for nearly $114 million alone. Overall, UW Athletics have a $610 million economic impact on the state of Wisconsin. Much of that is in Madison where fans flock to watch games, go to bars, eat in restaurants, and stay in hotels.