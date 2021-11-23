(The Center Square) – There are a lot of questions about how the suspect in Waukesha’s parade tragedy was out of jail.
State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, on Monday said the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office must provide more answers about how Darrell Brooks was released on bail just days before police say he drove through the parade crowd in Waukesha.
““For someone with a violent track record like Darrell Brooks Jr. to be released only to turn around and re-offend just weeks later, makes the events we witnessed in Waukesha even more heartbreaking,” Agard said in a statement. “I am encouraged that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office will be conducting an internal review to analyze what went wrong with their risk assessment systems, and what can be done moving forward. This investigation must be open and transparent in order for the public to have confidence that our criminal justice system is keeping perpetrators of domestic abuse and violence from committing similar violent acts again.”
Brooks posted a thousand dollars and walked out of jail on November 11th.
Milwaukee County D.A. on Monday said he will lead an internal review of the “inappropriately low” bail recommendation.
Agard was not the only one saying Chisholm has to earn the trust of the public.
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch says Sunday’s tragedy did not need to happen.
“The heartbreak of this act is only compounded by the reality that this was yet another avoidable tragedy that occurred because a violent career criminal was allowed to walk free and terrorize our community,” Kleefisch said.
“Right now is the time for us to come together as a state to pray and provide support to the victims and their families, healthcare workers caring for those injured, law enforcement and first responders who ran toward danger, and the entire City of Waukesha," Wisconsin's former lieutenant governor added. "But let there be no mistake, it is far past time to address the lawlessness plaguing our communities.”
Kleefisch called Brooks a “career criminal” who should not have been free.
Brooks is in jail in Waukesha, prosecutors are expected to file formal homicide charges against him on Tuesday.