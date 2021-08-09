(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Madison control how, and how much, the governor gets to spend in state dollars. Now, one Republicans wants similar control over federal dollars.
State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, is proposing a constitutional amendment to give lawmakers power over federal money that comes to the state.
“We’re going to be introducing a constitutional amendment this fall, and will require the legislative branch to have oversight over federal spending,” Kooyenga told The Center Square exclusively.
The Republican-controlled legislature approved legislation this spring to give itself oversight over the billions of dollars in federal stimulus money sent to Wisconsin, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed that plan. That leaves Evers with total control over almost $4 billion in money for the state and the state’s schools.
“The legislature has the power of the purse over state dollars,” Kooyenga explained. “But because the Wisconsin Constitution didn’t envision so much federal money, it does not give the legislature the power over federal dollars as well.”
Kooyenga wants to move quickly.
Constitutional amendments in Wisconsin require just a simple majority in both the Assembly and the State Senate, but the amendment has to pass in two consecutive sessions before it can go before the voters.
Kooyenga said if Republicans can pass the amendment in this current session, they can take it up again as early as January.
“We could then get the amendment on the ballot to go to voters in the spring,” Kooyenga added. “We’d then have the opportunity to spend some of the current rounds of stimulus money.”
Voters would, of course, have to also agree to the change.
Kooyenga said there are enough Republican votes to move the amendment through both the Assembly and Senate. He said he doesn’t see anyone jumping ship.
Voters last changed the state’s constitution in April of 2020, when they overwhelmingly approved Marcy’s Law.