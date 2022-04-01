(The Center Square) – Planners in Milwaukee are offering everything the city has as part of its bid for the 2024 Republican National Convention, including a night at the ballpark.
Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations Rick Schlesinger said the team is ready to play any part it can in welcoming delegates to Milwaukee if the city is chosen.
“When you invite 15,000 to 20,000 visitors to your city, you want to show them all the great things about your landscape. And why not showcase the best and greatest things about your city, which include our ballpark,” Schlesinger told The Center Square.
VISIT Milwaukee, the city’s tourism arm, made its pitch to RNC planners in February and March. Much of the plan for a Milwaukee Republican convention would be the same as Milwaukee’s plan for the Democrats’ coronavirus-canceled convention in 2020. Fiserv Forum would host the major convection pieces, with receptions and other events sprinkled through downtown.
And American Family Field.
“It’s a very accommodating venue,” Schlesinger explained. “We host 42,000 people at baseball games, but that’s without anyone on the field. Certainly we could host 8,000 people on the field to do something.”
Schlesinger isn’t saying just what he’d like to see at American Family Field during a convention, he said he’d leave that up to RNC planners.
“For obvious reasons, most importantly because of our baseball schedule, we’re not the appropriate venue to be the main forum for the convention,” Schlesinger said. “It’s four days, but it’s weeks and weeks in advance of preparation, and we’re obviously playing baseball games during that time. But there are certainly some opportunities to provide some hospitality, some opportunities to do some things with the attendees of the convention.”
Milwaukee and Nashville are the final two choices for RNC planners.
Both cities made their final pitches to Republican leaders last week. The RNC is expected to make a decision by August.
Schlesinger said the Brewers will be ready.
“People coming here are going to notice the ballpark. It’s legendary for many of the right reasons, and the opportunity to make it integral to the RNC experience is something that is going to be beneficial to the RNC attendees, to the city, and obviously to the team.”