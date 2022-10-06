(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea.
Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
"I'm going to sit down with all the smart tax people, we're going to figure out how low we can get the income tax," Michels said at a stop at a tavern in Baraboo. "Right now, it looks like we could get it somewhere just below 5%.”
Wisconsin’s personal income tax rates range between 3.54% and 7.65%.
Republican lawmakers have talked about lowering those rates, or eliminating the personal income tax altogether, to make Wisconsin more competitive in the Midwest.
Illinois already has a flat income tax of 4.95%. Michigan’s flat income tax is at 4.25%. Minnesota has a tax bracket system similar to Wisconsin. Minnesota’s income taxes start at 5.35% and go up to 9.85%. Iowa currently has a progressive tax as well, with tax rates starting at 0.33% and rising to 8.53%. But the governor there just signed a law to switch Iowa to a flat 3.9% tax in 2026.
Michels didn’t say just how low he’d like to see Wisconsin’s income tax, but said lower taxes will help more people keep more of their own money.
“If you had a flat tax at that number, the tax level would actually come up for those on the lowest income bracket. I do not want to raise the taxes on anyone,” Michels added.
Wisconsin Democrats on Wednesday said changing Wisconsin’s tax rates would allow Michels to keep a lot more of his money as well.
“Tim Michels has long made clear he is running for governor to enrich himself – and now the icing on the cake is a radical tax policy that doesn’t help all Wisconsinites, just the richest like himself,” the Democrats’ Hannah Menchhoff said in a statement.
But Michels flat tax pitch is also earning him some praise.
Badger Institute President Mike Nichols said Michels is right to see tax reform as a magnet for people looking to move to Wisconsin.
“Across the nation, people are fleeing high-tax states for those with lower taxes. Fourteen states already have or are moving toward a flat tax, including Illinois and Michigan and Indiana and Iowa. This is exactly what’s needed here in Wisconsin,” Nichols said.