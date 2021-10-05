(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's most closely watched race for Congress has a new contender.
Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, entered the race in western Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
“I’ve got deep roots here in western Wisconsin and I work to be a good neighbor. Good neighbors lend a hand when times are tough,” Pfaff said in his campaign announcement.
Pfaff is looking to replace Ron Kind, D-LaCrosse, who decided not to run again next year.
Pfaff worked for Kind for years before heading to the Obama Administration. He was teed-up to become Wisconsin’s Agriculture Secretary, but Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate refused to consent to his nomination. He then went on to win a race for State Senate last November that kept Republicans from a veto-proof majority in Madison.
He’s running against Republican Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind last year.
Western Wisconsin’s race is expected to be the closest, and perhaps costliest, race for Congress in Wisconsin next year.