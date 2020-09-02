(The Center Square) – The latest look at the investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting shows just how much work has been done.
Blake was seriously injured after being shot four times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23. Sheskey fired seven shots after Blake had engaged in a physical altercation with police in which Blake was tased twice but was able to proceed to his SUV and open the driver's side door.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday released another update on the Blake case. Kaul said Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigation (DCI) officers have collected 102 pieces of evidence, interviewed 88 witnesses, reviewed 28 videos, and served four search warrants.
“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation,” Kaul said in the update. “DCI aims to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days.”
Kaul is not saying what all of that information has revealed about Blake’s shooting.
Wisconsin’s Department of Justice and the FBI continue to look into what happened just before the shooting, which sparked several days of protests and riots, leading to two deaths, burned and damaged businesses.
Kenosha Police, and Kaul’s own DOJ, have said that Blake was not supposed to be at his girlfriend’s home in Kenosha on Aug. 23.
When officers encountered Blake, he refused to cooperate and eventually became combative with police, Kaul said.
“After the initial attempt to arrest Mr. Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” Kaul said in the latest update. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon towards Mr. Blake’s back.”
Last week, Kaul said Blake admitted that he had a knife during the encounter.
“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” Kaul said. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”