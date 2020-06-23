(The Center Square) – Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden says people in Wisconsin are at a higher risk for the coronavirus this week.
Biden's campaign released a statement on Tuesday criticizing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for making in-person visits to Wisconsin.
"Donald Trump has gambled with the health of Wisconsin families to benefit his own political fortune at every turn. And once again – just days after Trump admitted he ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed down during the middle of a global pandemic – Mike Pence is back in Wisconsin to clean up Trump’s mess," Biden's statement said.
The vice president spent part of Tuesday in Waukesha County. He stopped in both Waukesha and Pewaukee to talk about school choice and faith.
Biden hasn't made an in-person appearance in months. He's spent the time offering online interviews or pre-recorded video messages.
"There’s no question Mike Pence owes Wisconsin families answers," Biden's statement added.
Wisconsin Republicans say the Wisconsin visits by the president and vice president are nothing of the sort asserted by Biden.
"The Trump Administration has proven their commitment to Wisconsin families," Wisconsin Republican Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hitt told News Talk 1130 WISN's Jay Weber that Biden is the one who owes voters answers about where he's been.
"Hillary Clinton didn't show up in Wisconsin in 2016. And she clearly paid for it," Hitt said. "It seems that Joe Biden is going down the same path. He is doubling, or I guess quadrupling, down by going nowhere."
Hitt then added that the way to win Wisconsin is not through TV interviews or campaign ads.
"The key to winning Wisconsin is through engaging with Wisconsinites," Hitt said. "The president, the vice president, they are getting out there and meeting with people.
Pence was in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday. President Trump will be in northeastern Wisconsin Thursday. He will visit the shipyard at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, then sit down for a Fox News Town Hall in Green Bay, which will air Thursday night.