Beloit was ranked the worst place to live among all the cities in Wisconsin, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining communities where households have the most difficulties pursuing happiness and fulfillment.
With a population of 36,813, Beloit recorded a median home value of $87,400. The community’s poverty rate was pegged at 24.1%, and its five-year annual jobless rate came in at 9.4%, the analysis found.
24/7 Wall St. used data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau to determine the city in each state facing the most social and economic distress. It weighed 25 social, financial and health measures to find the worst places to live.
Most of these cities experienced declining populations over the past five years, according to the analysis. The cities on the list may not necessarily rank so poorly, however, when compared to communities on a national scale, the authors said.
Worst Cities to Live in, State by State
|State
|Worst City
|Population
|Median Home Value
|Poverty Rate
|5-year Average Unemployment
|Alabama
|Selma
|18,804
|$90,200
|41.0%
|15.7%
|Alaska
|Kalifornsky
|8,134
|$247,000
|11.6%
|7.2%
|Arizona
|New Kingman-Butler
|13,471
|$62,600
|28.0%
|15.9%
|Arkansas
|Helena-West Helena
|10,965
|$75,600
|41.7%
|12.2%
|California
|Muscoy
|13,726
|$236,800
|38.1%
|17.8%
|Colorado
|Clifton
|20,572
|$138,100
|25.6%
|11.0%
|Connecticut
|Thompsonville
|8,439
|$173,500
|25.5%
|9.3%
|Delaware
|Wilmington
|70,904
|$169,400
|25.1%
|8.4%
|Florida
|Avon Park
|10,386
|$68,400
|33.0%
|19.9%
|Georgia
|Fair Oaks
|9,173
|$100,900
|32.6%
|8.1%
|Hawaii
|Makaha
|8,740
|$383,200
|28.0%
|16.7%
|Idaho
|Blackfoot
|11,854
|$124,100
|15.4%
|1.9%
|Illinois
|East St. Louis
|26,647
|$52,200
|37.8%
|17.4%
|Indiana
|East Chicago
|28,448
|$73,900
|32.5%
|12.3%
|Iowa
|Denison
|8,358
|$90,700
|16.0%
|10.7%
|Kansas
|Junction City
|23,703
|$138,700
|12.0%
|6.8%
|Kentucky
|Middlesboro
|9,583
|$88,000
|40.6%
|8.1%
|Louisiana
|Bastrop
|10,521
|$76,000
|47.9%
|7.3%
|Maine
|Bangor
|32,098
|$150,700
|22.5%
|6.6%
|Maryland
|Lansdowne
|8,571
|$151,100
|27.9%
|10.1%
|Massachusetts
|Southbridge Town
|16,894
|$193,500
|19.2%
|8.1%
|Michigan
|Beecher
|9,128
|$28,600
|38.4%
|23.1%
|Minnesota
|Cloquet
|11,998
|$142,500
|14.9%
|5.9%
|Mississippi
|Natchez
|15,188
|$108,000
|35.9%
|10.3%
|Missouri
|Spanish Lake
|18,048
|$98,000
|19.2%
|13.6%
|Montana
|Havre
|9,762
|$143,900
|17.7%
|7.1%
|Nebraska
|Alliance
|8,313
|$109,800
|13.1%
|6.1%
|Nevada
|Pahrump
|36,174
|$152,400
|16.6%
|9.8%
|New Hampshire
|Manchester
|111,657
|$217,100
|14.8%
|5.1%
|New Jersey
|Camden
|74,608
|$82,700
|36.8%
|12.6%
|New Mexico
|Chaparral
|14,793
|$71,200
|43.7%
|12.4%
|New York
|New Square
|8,133
|$376,400
|63.3%
|9.8%
|North Carolina
|Lexington
|18,897
|$106,000
|31.0%
|13.8%
|North Dakota
|Minot
|48,304
|$204,000
|10.5%
|2.7%
|Ohio
|Middletown
|48,449
|$97,000
|25.4%
|9.7%
|Oklahoma
|Altus
|19,034
|$99,200
|17.7%
|5.7%
|Oregon
|Altamont
|18,987
|$144,700
|21.8%
|8.7%
|Pennsylvania
|Johnstown
|19,812
|$39,700
|38.7%
|14.2%
|Rhode Island
|Central Falls
|19,382
|$147,800
|32.8%
|7.3%
|South Carolina
|Parker
|12,850
|$73,300
|32.0%
|6.8%
|South Dakota
|Huron
|13,291
|$89,900
|21.6%
|1.3%
|Tennessee
|Knoxville
|185,429
|$128,800
|26.2%
|5.9%
|Texas
|Robstown
|11,494
|$52,900
|41.1%
|20.0%
|Utah
|Vernal
|10,653
|$163,500
|20.8%
|8.8%
|Vermont
|Barre
|8,711
|$154,300
|26.6%
|6.3%
|Virginia
|Franklin
|8,211
|$168,300
|16.2%
|15.0%
|Washington
|Parkland
|37,185
|$205,500
|16.7%
|9.4%
|West Virginia
|Huntington
|47,420
|$97,100
|32.7%
|7.2%
|Wisconsin
|Beloit
|36,813
|$87,400
|24.1%
|9.4%
|Wyoming
|Rawlins
|8,975
|$162,800
|13.2%
|4.4%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.