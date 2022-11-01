(The Center Square) – The last week in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race likely will be nasty.
Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes used his appearance at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee on Tuesday to bash Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
“I think that the Senate itself is a broken institution,” Barnes told the crowd. “And I do firmly believe that Senator Johnson is actually one of the worst parts of that system.”
Barnes and Johnson haven’t lost any love during their race for the Senate, but the new back-and-forth is at a new level.
"[Ron Johnson is]a person who will stoop to disgusting lows just to win a seat in political office, that is a very telling aspect of a person's character,” Barnes said.
Johnson, for his part, painted Barnes as someone who doesn’t like America and doesn’t much like the voters of Wisconsin.
"Why would some of our fellow citizens elect somebody who does not like this country, doesn't like Wisconsinites and surely doesn't like law enforcement?" Johnson said during a campaign speech Monday.
“[Johnson]] will use every single word to try and vilify me. To try and cause unnecessary harm. To try and rile-up people in the most ridiculous ways,” Johnson added.
The last Marquette Law School Poll gave Johnson a six-point lead in the race for U.S. Senate, though Politico had a poll this week that gave Barnes a two-point lead.
The Rotary Club event was the first time Barnes has face a group of reporters for a live streamed Q&A since the last debate last month.
Johnson’s campaign continues to hound Barnes with a "Question of the Day" on Twitter.
Tuesday's question was about Barnes’ stance on oil and gas prices.
“Why would you claim that 'oil is destroying the world' while falsely promising to make gas cheaper?” the question asked.
Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most watched in the country, and one of the most expensive races.
Voters will make their choice between Johnson and Barnes next Tuesday.