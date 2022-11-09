(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate.
Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning.
"Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
Barnes added "I've fought the good fight. I've run my race. I've kept the faith."
Barnes’ concession came after the last votes were counted in Milwaukee County early Wednesday morning.
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said while the vote total is not official yet, there are not enough votes for Barnes to snag a last-second victory.
"There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over," Johnson said Wednesday morning.
Johnson went to bed earlier Wednesday telling his supporters the same thing.
“This race is over,” he said.
Johnson’s victory keeps Wisconsin’s Senate seat in Republican hands, and brings the GOP another step closer to a 50-50 split, or even a 51-49 lead. Nevada and Arizona remained too close to call early Wednesday, and Georgia’ Senate election appears headed for a December run-off.
Johnson said his win is a victory for the truth.
“I do believe, this time, that truth has prevailed over the lies, over the character assassination,” Johnson told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “But I will say it’s still a little close. And that’s a little depressing isn’t it?”
He added more later during an interview with News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell.
"I don’t know how bad it can get before people who vote for these Democrat officials and Democrat policies are going to wake up and realize this is not good for America," Johnson said.
The race between Johnson and Barnes was one of the most expensive Senate races in the entire country.
Open Secrets says Johnson spent over $28 million in the race, and Barnes spent $32 million. There was another $125 million in outside money spent on ads in the race for and against each candidate.