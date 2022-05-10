(The Center Square) – A new report is questioning just who got some of the $96 million for rental and homelessness assistance in Wisconsin.
A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau on Monday showed a lack of consistency, and possibly people who were given money for which they didn’t qualify.
Wisconsin spent $64 million on rental assistance from March through September of last year, and spent another $32.5 million on homelessness assistance from July 2020 through December 2021.
The audit says 15,968 households were helped through the rental assistance program. But about a third of the cases in LAB’s limited review didn’t provide proof-of-income, and many didn’t provide signed leases.
“Fifteen individuals provided new income attestation forms every three months while receiving program benefits, 14 individuals provided income documentation, and 11 individuals did not provide either income documentation or new income attestation forms while receiving program benefits, indicating the applications may have been noncompliant with Treasury’s guidance and DOA’s program manual,” the auditors wrote.
LAB said it randomly selected 40 case files from the 2020-2021 fiscal year for review.
“Twenty nine individuals provided signed rental attestations forms but not leases, eight individuals did not provide signed rental attestation forms or leases, indicating the applications may have been noncompliant with Treasury’s guidance and DOA’s program manual, and three individuals provided leases.”
LAB said it found that some people enrolled in the rental assistance program received payments for longer than the pre-approved 15 months, while also saying the Evers Administration was not consistent with its “corrective action.”
Auditors said they couldn’t come to any conclusions about Wisconsin’s homelessness assistance program that helped 19,013 individuals from 12,001 households because the Evers Administration essentially cherry picked the cases auditors were allowed to look at.
“We found that the [Department of Administration] allowed the entities to select all of the case files it reviewed in 2021, and that DOA allowed each lead agency to select the month for which DOA requested supporting documentation,” the report notes. “We recommend DOA report to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee by August 26, 2022, with information on program expenditures and improve how it monitors the program.”
State Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, said the audit shows the need for more oversight for the millions of dollars that the governor has been able to spend.
“I knew that there was a strong potential for waste and mismanagement of these funds. In the case of this audit report, The Emergency Rental Assistance and Emergency Solutions Grant programs lacked compliant program guidance, proper application oversight, and eligibility monitoring,” Cowles said. “We now have a roadmap to improve the administration of these programs given that well over $150 million remains unspent by DOA.”