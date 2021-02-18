(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly is asking the governor to lower flags across the state to honor Rush Limbaugh.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking the state commemorate Limbaugh’s legacy.
“While some individuals may only see him as a popular radio host, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics,” Vos wrote.
Limbaugh passed away Wednesday at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.
Limbaugh was America’s most-listened-to talk show host, and his program was listened to by millions of people every weekday.
“Since the late 1980s, Rush offered up political dialogue that helped generate a more robust debate of ideas at kitchen tables, classrooms and legislatures. His successful show also opened the door to more political talk show hosts on both sides of the aisle,” Vos wrote. “No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservatism in our nation.”
Vos ended his letter to the governor by asking that Wisconsin officially recognize Limbaugh’s legacy.
“I invite you to join our country in sending condolences to Rush Limbaugh’s family and friends by lowering the flags to half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations across the Badger State in his honor,” Vos wrote. “It would be a show of respect and bipartisanship when so many in our state and nation mourn the loss of this historic figure in American politics.”