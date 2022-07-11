(The Center Square) – Jim Steineke is leaving sooner than first thought.
Steineke, who has spent the past seven years as Assembly Majority Leader, on Monday announced that he is leaving office in two weeks.
“After announcing in January that I would not be seeking another term, my goal has been to continue to work for the people of my district and the state as long as there was a possibility of further action in the legislature. Now that it is clear that there will likely be no further legislative sessions, it’s time to move on to pursue interests in the private sector,” Steineke said in a statement.
Steineke announced back in January that he was not running for reelection. He has not yet said what his private sector opportunity is.
Steineke was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. He was elected assistant majority leader in 2013, then elected Majority Leader in 2015.
“My time in the legislature has been incredibly rewarding, and it has been an honor to be trusted by the people of the 5th district to represent their voices in Madison, and I want to thank them for their support over the years,” Steineke added.
Steineke is one of several Republican lawmakers who’ve left the legislature this year. Reps. Mike Kuglitsch and Tyler Vorpagel also resigned early for private sector jobs. Rep. Samantha Kerkman resigned in early June to become Kenosha County Executive.
There are three Republicans looking to replace Steineke in his district, which runs between Appleton and Green Bay. Candidates Joy Goeben, Tim Greenwood, and Kraig Knaack will face off in the August 9 primary.
Candidate Joey Van Deurzen is the only one running in the Democratic race.