(The Center Square) – The list of retirements at the Wisconsin Capitol continues to grow.
Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, on Tuesday said he will not run for re-election in the fall.
“I’m extremely proud of the results legislative Republicans have been able to deliver over the past decade,” Steineke said in a statement. “Through bold, conservative leadership, we’ve been able to accomplish so much. From reforming government to work smarter and more efficiently, to turning our state’s bleak budget picture around into continuous surpluses.”
Steineke is stepping away as the second-ranking Republican in the Assembly.
The top Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Tuesday said Steineke and his leadership will be missed.
“Jim championed numerous pieces of legislation such as bills that expanded access to mental health care for our school-aged children, combated homelessness, and addressed racial disparities,” Vos said in a statement. “I would like to thank Jim for his tireless efforts in the Assembly. it’s been an honor to serve alongside him and call him a friend.”
Steineke has been in the State Assembly since 2010, he has been Majority Leader since 2014.
Steineke did not offer a reason for his decision not to run again. He simply said he is planning to head back to the “private sector.”
“I firmly believe the time has come to pass the torch and allow for others in our community to step forward and serve their neighbors,” Steineke added.
Steineke is the latest in a list of veteran lawmakers of both parties who have stepped-down or decided not to run again this year.
There is no word yet on candidates seeking to replace him.