(The Center Square) – One of the state representatives who’s been pushing for answers about the 2020 election in Wisconsin says she has some questions about this fall’s election as well.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, told The Center Square Wednesday she’s worried about different election rules in different communities because the Wisconsin Elections Commission is staying silent after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the use of ballot drop boxes.
”So the process of voting is up in the air,” Brandtken said. “ If Milwaukee and Madison do it one way, [and other communities do it differently] who determines the correct process?”
The Elections Commission on Tuesday refused to issue new guidance to Wisconsin 1,852 local election clerks about what the Supreme Court’s decision means, and just what is allowed. Specifically whether voters can return more than just their own ballot.
Republican Commission chairman Don Mills said many of the state’s election clerks don’t have the legal expertise to navigate the nuances of both Wisconsin and federal election laws.
“Corporations have full time corporation counsel who can examine Supreme Court decisions, and can look at the Help America Vote Act, and can look at the requirements to provide assistance to people with disabilities,” Mills said Tuesday. “[Clerks] don’t have that, and so they look to the commission. And it seems to me that we are abrogating our role if we don’t provide guidance.”
Democratic Election Commissioner Mark Thomsen said clerks have run elections without Commission guidance in the past.
“To imply that somehow we have to say something more than what the court already did, and that to not do it is somehow doing a disservice to clerks who know better than me how to run elections, I think doesn’t serve anybody well at all,” Thomsen said.
Brandtjen was quick to point-out that it was the Elections Commission’s guidance in 2020 that told local clerks they could use ballot drop boxes. And the Election Commission insisted up until the Supreme Court ruling that the drop boxes were legal because they were not specifically banned by state law.
“If we cannot agree on the process before the election, it puts the entire election in jeopardy,” Brandtjen explained.