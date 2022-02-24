(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers will head for home this week, and Democrats at the Capitol say their issues were left behind.
Assembly Democrats ticked off a list of their proposals that didn’t make it for a vote during this month’s session.
Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said Republicans focused on “political” election and education legislation while ignoring the wants of Democratic lawmakers.
“We are failing to address clean water, we are failing to raise wages,” Subeck said. “Republicans ending the session early means that we failed to legalize cannabis. Republicans refuse to address non-partisan redistricting. We have yet to see Republicans work together with us to expand access to healthcare. Republicans have refused to take common-sense gun safety measures.”
Subeck said the lack of action on those issues is ignoring “the people of Wisconsin.”
Republicans have large majorities in both the Assembly and State Senate and have made it clear that there is not enough support in the legislature for most of those ideas.
Instead, Speaker Robin Vos said Republicans will wrap up the spring session on Thursday with votes on election reforms in the state.
Democratic Assembly Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, slammed the focus on those reforms.
“We could have reformed our criminal justice system, addressed climate change, reduced systemic racial inequities in our state,” Neubauer said. “We could be doing so much more for the people of Wisconsin. But that is not what we did this session.”
There are a handful of legislative days on the calendar in March, April, and May, but Speaker Vos said this will be the last week for lawmakers in Madison, unless there’s a major issue that comes-up.
Lawmakers will spend the rest of the year campaigning for re-election.