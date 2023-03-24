(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is trying to calm fears after a cyber attack on the state’s court system.
Someone launched a denial of service against the courts earlier this week.
Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick said the court system took “effective countermeasures” against the attack.
The attack temporarily slowed some networks, but did not result “in the breach of any court data, and court operations continue as usual across the state.”
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said the countermeasures protected critical information from the hackers.
“The integrity of the court record is of paramount importance, and I want to recognize CCAP [Consolidated Court Automation Programs], our state agencies and law enforcement for addressing this situation quickly and effectively,” Ziegler said in a statement.
The biggest problem from the cyber attack, the court said, was slow service or longer than usual response times.
Ziegler said there is an investigation into the attack, but there is no word about suspects or even a country of origin for the attackers.