(The Center Square) – A lot of people in Wisconsin are going to feel the effects of drastic changes in the state's two public-benefit program changes.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is ending the COVID-inspired extra FoodShare benefits that saw family members get an extra $85 dollars in benefits each month for nearly three years.
“FoodShare members have been getting extra benefits each month because of a federal program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those extra benefits have been provided separately from members’ regular monthly benefits. The federal government is ending that program. Starting March 1, 2023, members will only get their regular FoodShare benefits,” DHS explained in a news release.
The change comes after Wisconsin’s FoodShare enrollment spiked during the COVID outbreak.
Numbers from DHS, compiled by the MacIver Institute and shared with The Center Square show a spike in people getting food stamps between 2018 and 2022.
The numbers show 625,435 people were enrolled in FoodShare at the end of 2018. At the end of last year, there were 711,818 people enrolled.
The jump in FoodShare enrollment comes as fewer people are working in Wisconsin. MacIver’s numbers show the labor participation rate dropped from nearly 67% in December of 2018 to just over 64.5% in December of 2022.
The drop in working people and rise in food stamp use mirrors the COVID-era spike in people enrolling in Medicaid in Wisconsin.
Those benefits too could be changing.
Wisconsin is set to begin the redetermination process in May, and return to “routine service.”
That means some people who enrolled in BadgerCare or Medicaid in Wisconsin during the COVID outbreak could lose their coverage.
“Our priority is ensuring Wisconsinites continue to have healthcare coverage – whether through our state programs, an employer, or through HealthCare.gov. Free help is available through our partners for anyone who will need healthcare coverage and need assistance to understand their options and how to enroll,” DHS said in a news release.
MacIver’s numbers show a boom in Medicaid enrollments over the past few years. In December of 2018 there were 1.1 million people enrolled in Medicaid. By December of 2022 that number jumped to 1.6 million.
DHS is not saying how many people in Wisconsin may lose coverage, but redetermination and a return to “routine service” means families and single, childless people who are not working will have to prove that they qualify for benefits once again.
The changes in public benefits also come as voters will see an advisory question on next month’s ballot that asks if people in benefit programs should have to work in order to continue to qualify for the help they get.