(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission has been hit with an order from a Dane County judge ordering it to rehear a complaint filed against Republicans tied to the false slate of electors the party submitted in 2020.
Judge Frank Remington said he will formally issue a written decision next week or shortly thereafter.
During a closed session last year where GOP Commissioner Bob Spindell participated, commissioners unanimously voted to reject a complaint filed by SEIU Wisconsin State Council Executive Director Paul Sickel.
Spindell was later found to be one of the false electors and Remington’s order stipulates that he not be involved in the process this time around.
“I’m going to issue a written decision, but surprise, surprise, I’m going to come to the conclusion, as all the parties have, that the appropriate remedy is to vacate the decision of the WEC and remand it back for further proceedings, which don’t include Commissioner Spindell,” Remington asserted.
According to WisPolitics.com, Spindell was at the center of the effort to present the fake electors to Congress nearly four years ago, declaring that former President DonaldTrump had won the state, when in fact then-challenger Joe Biden captured the state by somewhere in the neighborhood of 21,000 votes.
When the complaint was originally heard by the commission, Spindell defended his participation in the case, but ahead of the most recent hearing changed his tune, agreeing that the commission should rehear the complaint without him participating.