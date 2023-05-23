(The Center Square) – Two of Green Bay’s state lawmakers are asking for millions of dollars to welcome the NFL Draft to town.
The NFL on Monday announced that Green Bay will host the 2025 Draft.
On Tuesday, state Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and state Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, submitted a formal request for $2 million to help “offset” the costs.
“A $2 million investment for a $94 million return is phenomenal,” Steffen said. “I am proud to have advocated for state support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, given the significant positive financial impact this event will have on our state. I’m excited for Green Bay to show off all it has to offer and give attendees and viewers a top-notch, Wisconsin-style experience.”
Steffen and Cowles say the NFL Draft will bring a nearly $100 million economic impact to Green Bay, $20 million of which they say will go to the city itself.
Steffen and Cowles say the Packers will contribute $5 million of their own money to the draft celebration.
The NFL said just over 300,000 people turned out for this year’s draft in Kansas City.
Cowles said the league expects 240,000 visitors to Green Bay, as well as 54 million people to watch the draft on TV.
He said $2 million to help bring the draft to Green Bay is an investment that will pay off.
“The history of the Packers and the history of Wisconsin go hand in hand. With the announcement of the 2025 draft taking place in Titletown, we’re continuing to build on that history while producing new opportunities for people throughout the country to understand and appreciate all that Northeast Wisconsin has to offer,” Cowles said. “With a reasonable request to ensure the event goes off without a hitch and that we put our best foot forward, Northeast Wisconsin and the entire state would be able to see a great return on our investment.”
The 2024 NFL Draft will be in Detroit. The NFL has not yet said just when the draft in Green Bay will be held.