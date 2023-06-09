(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s rent delinquency rate is among the lowest in the country, according to a recent report.
Small businesses referral network Alignable.com surveyed 202 Wisconsin-based businesses in May regarding rent and economic concerns. Those businesses were among 4,424 across the country that Alignable selected randomly.
Wisconsin’s delinquency rate in May, 18%, only exceeded that of Michigan (16%), Georgia (15%) and Arizona (7%), the report found. The Badger State’s April rate was 28%.
“That is, indeed, very good news for WI-based small businesses, as many are really making some progress in rebounding from challenging economic conditions over the past few years,” Head of Research and News Chuck Casto told The Center Square Thursday. “Let's hope that trend continues in June and beyond.”
Still, 58% of Wisconsin small business owners said they pay more rent now compared with in December, according to the report. For 29% of the group, the rate is at least 20% than it was six months ago. Across the country, 54% of small business owners said their current rent is higher than what they paid in December. Fourteen of those 54% percent said the rate is at least 20% higher than it was six months ago.
“So, more WI-based SMBs are affected by rent spikes than their peers across the nation, but based on their relatively low rent delinquency rates, many of them are bringing in enough income to cover those extra rent costs,” Casto said.
The report said that roughly three in four Wisconsin business owners said they’re concerned their business would suffer if the country entered a recession. Just over one-third of that group said they were “highly concerned,” and also believed they’re in a recession and that their business is suffering. Of that 36%, 7% said that if the economy doesn’t improve soon, they might need to close their business.
On the national level, two in three small business owners said they’re concerned about a recession looming, according to the report. Twenty-seven percent of the group said they’re “highly concerned.” Of those 27%, 4% said they might need to close their business without speedy economic climate improvements.
Thirty-four percent of Wisconsin small business owners, compared with 32% nationally, said that on a monthly basis, they’re making at least as much as they did before the pandemic.
“So, in Wisconsin, we're seeing a mixed bag -- some relatively good rent delinquency numbers and a real improvement over April,” Casto said. “But overall economic recovery is still a big challenge for many small business owners in this state.”