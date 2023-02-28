(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen wants more answers about where and how COVD started its worldwide rampage.
Congressman Mike Gallagher said the Biden Administration needs to provide insight into the series of reports that COVID-19 might have come from a lab in Wuhan, China.
“As evidence clearly mounts in favor of the lab-leak hypothesis, the American people deserve complete transparency from the federal government on the origins of COVID-19,” Gallagher said in a statement Monday.
Gallagher is a member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and heads Congress’s special committee looking into China. He said the American public deserves answers after being told that the idea of a lab-leak was labeled a “conspiracy theory.”
“For over a year, anyone who suggested that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab was labeled as a conspiracy theorist,” Gallagher said. “The administration must move with a sense of urgency and use every tool at its disposal to ensure we understand the origins of COVID-19.”
A new report from the Department of Energy suggests the virus came from China’s lab in Wuhan, although a White House spokesman said there isn’t “consensus” on just where COVID-19 came from.
Gallagher said he wants to see as much of the intelligence that the Biden White House has on COVID as possible.
“That means this administration must declassify all the relevant intelligence – protecting for sources and methods – surrounding the pandemic’s origins, and provide information as to who was advising the members of the Intelligence Community who have dismissed or downplayed the concept of a lab leak,” Gallagher said, “We must also take concrete steps to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their lack of transparency surrounding COVID-19 by passing my bill to impose sanctions and other restrictions on CCP-affiliated scientists until the Party allows a transparent, international investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
Gallagher’s demands on COVID come as he prepares to hold the first meeting of his new House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which is scheduled for prime time Tuesday night.