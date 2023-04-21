(The Center Square) – For the second year in a row, the Wisconsin Capitol became fixated on marijuana on the 20th of April.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard took two very different approaches to pot on Thursday.
Vos told the Associated Press that there’s no support for a fully legal, recreational marijuana law in the state legislature.
“We are not Illinois. We are not California. We are not Colorado,” Vos told the AP in an interview.
Vos did say that there is growing support in Wisconsin for a strict, medical-only marijuana program.
“We are a state that’s at best purple. And purple is not legalization of recreational marijuana.”
Voss has said for years that he is open to medical marijuana. The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate, Majority Leader Devin leMahieu said earlier this year that he too could support a medical-only program.
Agard, who is the top Democrat in the Wisconsin Senate, on Thursday poo-pooed Vos’ comments.
“We’ve seen this story before – but actions speak louder than words. Session after session, the Speaker has come forward with empty promises but no tangible steps toward any form of legal cannabis Wisconsin,” Agard said in a statement.
That statement came after Agard’s announcement of a statewide pro-pot tour.
“Republicans in the Capitol continue to promote their outdated policy of prohibition,” Agard said. “If these elected officials are not going to represent the will of the voters who sent them to Madison, then it’s time for us to bring the message of legalization across the state, directly to the people.”
She has stops planned for Platteville, Wauwatosa, Eau Claire, and Wausau in May and early June.
“For the past decade, I have championed cannabis legalization in Wisconsin. Throughout that time, the people who reach out to my office about this policy are not defined by party affiliation or geography, nor do they have the same demographics in age, race, or gender. It is a broad coalition of support like few I have seen during my time in the legislature,” Agard said,