(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s only debate for state Supreme Court was quick, rough-and-tumble, and didn’t really cover anything new.
Liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former Justice Dan Kelly met Tuesday afternoon in Madison for the only debate in the race. The debate was sponsored by The State Bar of Wisconsin and a Madison TV station.
As expected, Protasiewicz talked about her “values,” and Kelly hammered at her being overtly political with those values.
“I have been clear that any decision that I render will be made based solely on the law and the Constitution,” Protasiewicz said. “I have told everyone ‘I am making no promises to you.'"
To this Kelly retorted: “This is the problem you have when you have a candidate who does nothing but talk about her personal politics. She’s already told each and every one of you about how she would approach [redistricting]. And although she says the formulaic words, that she will follow the law, she’s never said one thing in this campaign that would lead to any reasonable belief that that is what she would do.”
Much of the debate focused on abortion, where Protasiewicz has made it clear she wants to restore Wisconsin’s state law that allowed for abortions before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Kelly said the future of Wisconsin’s abortion law is in the hands of lawmakers.
“I’m not a legislator. I don’t talk about my politics,” Kelly added. “I understand what a court is supposed to do, and that is dealing with legal questions.”
“I’ve been very clear about what my views are, what my personal opinion is, in regard to a woman’s right to choose,” Protasiewicz explained. “My personal opinion is that should be the woman’s right to make the reproductive health decision. Period.”
Wisconsin’s race for Supreme Court is one of the most watched in the country, Is it also the most expensive in U.S. history. A report released yesterday said the price tag is already over $20 million, although other reports have it as high as $30 million.
Protasiewicz’s campaign and the groups that support her have spent the most in the race.
Kelly acknowledged the spending gap, but said the high price and deluge of ads is part of the electoral process.
There was some back-and-forth over Protasiewicz’s sentences during her time on the court, including a rape sentence that Kelly focused on.
“This is in the sentencing transcript,” Kelly said. “After the victim had testified that she couldn’t work anymore, how she suffered every day, after her boyfriend had abandoned her as ‘damaged goods.’ You looked at [the defendant] and said you saw ‘a good man in him,’ and then you said you didn’t think he was a danger to society.”
Protasiewicz countered that that quote must have been taken out of context.
“That certainly doesn’t sound like anything I would do,” Protasiewicz said. “I have told you that I work very, very hard to keep our communities safe. And guess what, I also do see some good in the defendants and the accused who come before our courts.”
Voters will choose between Protasiewicz and Kelly on April 4.