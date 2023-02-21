(The Center Square) – Milwaukee Police made hundreds more visits to Milwaukee Public Schools this past fall, and a new report suggests that it was a foreseeable problem.
The Badger Institute issued a new report that shows police visits to Milwaukee schools spiked in the fall of 2022.
“Schools made 68 reports of battery this past fall, compared to just over 100 for the entire 2021-22 school year; 36 reports of a subject with a gun, compared to 39 for the entire previous school year; and 25 reports of sexual assault compared to 39 for all of last year, according to the data,” the Badger Institute notes.
The report also notes that the spike in police calls comes after MPS’ school board voted to kick school resource officers out of school buildings following George Floyd’s death in 2020.
"I've heard from many students that having police in schools does not present a positive effect," MPS board member Sequanna Taylor said at the time. "And while I understand the need for police, I do not understand the need for them directly in our schools."
MPS removed most police officers at schools in 2016, and ended their relationship with the city’s police department after Floyd’s death.
The Badger Report looked at police calls to a number of MPS schools. Researchers found:
- Marshall High School called Milwaukee officers 83 times last semester, more than any other high school. Marshall officials also called police more than any other school in 2021-’22.
- Pulaski High School made 73 calls in the fall semester, roughly the same number made for the entire 2021-’22 school year.
- North, Washington, Vincent and Madison high schools continued to be among the worst schools in need of police services. Bradley Technical High School, with 34 calls, and Hamilton High School, with 32, were less disruptive than they were in the last full school year.
The report says police arrested 45 students last semester, and took another 23 for ‘emergency detention.’ Police reports show another 62 students were given tickets.
The Badger Institute says a spokesman for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said it’s likely that officers will have “a renewed presence” in some MPS schools at some point this year.