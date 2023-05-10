(The Center Square) – Lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are taking the next step toward potential large-scale changes to how the state deals with licenses to work.
The Assembly’s Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform held a hearing Wednesday on four plans to study Wisconsin’s current professional licensing system, and push the Department of Safety and Professional Services to finally answer questions about months-long delays for people wanting to get a license in the state.
Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said the four pieces of legislation before his committee all came from the Legislative Studies Committee based on its work last year.
“What we were tasked to do in that committee was try to deal with the issues related to some backlogs in DSPS and try and get down to what kind of solutions we can find to improve the process over at DSPS,” Sprtwell explained. “Some of the frustration we faced as members of the committee is that we didn’t have some of the data that we were hoping to get.”
DSPS flatly refused to answer some of the committee’s questions, and was evasive with other answers.
Last fall, DSPS told lawmakers the wait time for a professional license in Wisconsin varied from 45 days to 76 days, which is a lag that both lawmakers and business groups called unacceptable.
Kyle Koenen, policy director for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, told lawmakers that long waits for licenses and a lack of action from DSPS not only frustrates people who want to work in Wisconsin and the companies that want to hire them, but it also puts Wisconsin at a disadvantage.
“Unfortunately license requirements can vary from state to state,” Koenen explained. “This forces otherwise qualified individuals to re-take tests, or in some cases return to school to meet the new state’s requirements. To be competitive with other states, we must do all we can to remove barriers to attract additional talent and workers to the state.”
The four plans up for consideration Wednesday include:
- AB 200: Which would require a biennial report on various metrics related to the issuance of occupational credentials.
- AB 201: Which would require DSPS to publish a list of credential metrics.
- AB 206: Which would require DSPS to post certain credential information on its website.
- AB 202: Which would require investigations of conviction records by DSPS for purposes of determining eligibility for credentials and granting rule-making authority.
Sortwell says the Studies Committee recommended nine bills in all. He said the other five will come-up for a hearing in a few weeks.