(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s farmers, conservationists, hunters, and advocates continue to wait for the state’s new wolf management plan, and the questions about it continue to pile-up.
The Institute for Reforming Government on Thursday released its report, as well as its list of questions, about the new wolf plan.
“The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completely overhauling Wisconsin’s management of the gray wolf – discarding its decades-long approach of setting a numeric wolf population goal –without providing sufficient information on how and why it is doing so and what the expected effects of the change will be,” IRG’s Anthony LoCoco wrote.
Wisconsin first set a specific wolf population number, 350 wolves, back in 1999. The DNR board recommitted to that number in 2007.
Now, Gov. Tony Evers’ DNR wants to remove the wolf population measurement completely, instead taking a more holistic approach.
“Moving away from a single numeric population goal and instead using an adaptive management process focused on balancing the [DNR’s] three main objectives,” the agency said in a news release.
LoCoco and IRG said that is a puzzling decision.
“A decision this momentous requires more than listening sessions and opportunities for public comments which DNR is free to reject. A greater level of oversight of DNR’s revisions to the wolf management plan is required,” he wrote. “[Perhaps] even more important than the question of whether DNR should jettison a numeric wolf population goal is the question of whether it has the power to do so.”
IRG, and many Wisconsin lawmakers, insist the legislature has the power to set the state’s wolf law. And even more to the point, they insist any power the DNR possesses comes from the legislature.
A number of Republican lawmakers earlier this month asked the DNR to set a wolf number, but offered to let the DNR pick which number they want.
The new wolf management plan is not yet finished. DNR has said it is finalizing the public comments it received, and will “eventually” release the new plan to the public.