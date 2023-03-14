(The Center Square) – Jail guards in Wisconsin could soon be able to retire early and receive disability benefits when they do.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety on Tuesday heard from local sheriffs about SB 28, which would expand the Wisconsin Retirement System’s definition of protected employee to cover guards in local jails.
“The jailer right now is the only link in the entire chain that is not protected,” Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner told lawmakers. “Our police officers are, our deputy sheriffs are, our probation officers are, our state prison guards are. But our jailers are not.”
Being a protected employee allows anyone in the WRS to retire as early as age 50, and collect disability benefits for on-the-job injuries when they do.
Brandner says the plan will “resonate” with jail guards because it levels the playing field with the state’s prison system.
“I’ve had state DOC guards who would have come work for me at the county jail. But said they would not do that because they didn’t want to leave that protected status,” the sheriff added. “I’ve had young men and women coming out of college who wanted that protective status because they are looking at their retirement.”
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is the plan’s author. He says adding local jail guards will not cost taxpayers more, or create a pension debt for Wisconsin.
“SB 28 was carefully crafted so that it would not increase the cost to county taxpayers,” Marklein explained. “Under this proposal jailers would have to pay the additional cost of having protected status. Including both the employers’ WRS additional contribution and duty-disability costs.”
New jailers could opt-out of the system, and current jailers could opt-in and pay for their protected status going forward.
Jailers in Milwaukee, and at the city of Milwaukee’s jail would not be eligible for the new protected status. They are in a separate retirement system.
Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said lawmakers could change that as well.
“There’s no need to piecemeal this thing out,” Taylor said in reference to Milwaukee’s long-hoped-for pension bailout by the state.
An Assembly companion proposal is also moving ahead at the statehouse.