(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol are once again trying to tie unemployment benefits to the state’s unemployment rate.
Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, this week reintroduced his plan, AB 153, that trims the amount of time people can collect unemployment based on how low Wisconsin’s jobless rate is.
“We need to move our focus of public benefits from ‘unemployment insurance’ to ‘re-employment insurance.’ In the economic climate we have right now, there is no reason for a person to need half of a year to procure a high-paying, quality job,” Dallman said.
Wisconsin currently offers people 26 weeks of unemployment benefits. Dallman’s plan would essentially cut that in half.
His proposal would allow up to 26 weeks of benefits only if the unemployment rate was over 9%. Benefits would be capped at 14 weeks if Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was under 3.5%.
The latest unemployment report in Wisconsin put the jobless rate at 2.7%.
“With the advisory referendum on requiring able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits passing in the most recent spring election, there is no better time to reform Wisconsin’s unemployment program and get more people back into the workforce,” Dallman said.
Nearly 80% of voters in this month’s election approved that welfare-work requirement question.
Dallman isn’t the only statehouse Republican talking about changes to Wisconsin's unemployment system.
Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, released an op-ed on Wednesday in which he stated Wisconsin needs to get people back to work.
“A successful program should connect individuals to work, and help participants build meaningful job skills to never need government assistance again. This means making some changes that remove the marriage penalty, requiring active participation in work, streamlining all benefits to provide better synergy between programs,” Kapenga wrote. “I think we can all agree that as long as someone is capable of work, we should do everything we can to connect them to work.”
Kapenga doesn’t have any specific legislation in mind, but said Wisconsin needs to “connect people to work.”
“I will continue to do what I can and work to find areas of common ground with my colleagues across the aisle to help more Wisconsinites find purpose and independence through work, particularly those who are struggling and stuck in a cycle of poverty on social programs,” Kapenga said in his piece.