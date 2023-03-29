(The Center Square) – The latest budget suggestion would have the state of Wisconsin cover all of the costs for state buildings in local communities.
Rep. Scott Alllen, R-Waukesha, this week introduced a budget amendment that would reimburse cities, towns, or villages 100% of the cost to provide police, fire, and waste services to state buildings.
“We as a state should fulfill our statutory commitment with municipalities. It is not right to require municipalities to provide service to the state and not reimburse them,” Allen said.
The state used to pay all of the costs for local state buildings, but the legislature has scaled that back over the past 30 years.
“In 1980, state government provided 100% of the agreed upon costs, but since 1982, the state has underfunded this program and paid a proportionate rate. Up until 2008, that rate was still above 80%, but since then it has decreased to only 38% in 2022. The budget motion would change the statutory language to require the state to pay 100% of the agreed upon costs for services each year,” Allen explained in a statement.
Allen said reversing that, and going back to 100%, would mean $30 million more for local governments across the state.
“Our first priority in budget spending must be to meet our obligations. That is responsible budgeting,” Allen added.
Allen’s request for full reimbursement for local governments for state buildings comes as Republican lawmakers look for a way to send more money, as a whole, to local governments across the state.
Gov. Evers has made increasing so-called shared revenue with local governments one of his top priorities.
Republicans at the Capitol in Madison are looking at increasing shared revenue in terms of helping local governments deal with inflation.
There’s no word on what that package or price tag will look like.