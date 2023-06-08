(The Center Square) – The Institute for Reforming Government says its analysis of IRS data shows most of the people who left Wisconsin went to states with either flat, or no income taxes at all.
“We found that 92,000 people, in the latest numbers from back in 2021, left the state,” IRG Vice President Chris Reeder told The Center Square. “When you look at where they left, they went largely to states that had a better tax climate.”
Wisconsin lost 23,255 to zero income tax states, including Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, IRG says. Of those, 11,371 went to Illinois.
“One thing Illinois beats us at, is they have a better income tax system. They have a flat tax compared to our progressive system,” Reeder said. “It’s not so much about which specific states they are going to, it’s the class of states. And the class of states that folks are largely moving out of Wisconsin towards are states where they have a better opportunity to keep more of their paycheck.”
The IRG report says “53,918 people moved to states with a flat income tax or no income tax at all. With an average adjusted gross income of just over $82,000 each, those moving to these states are clearly middle-class Wisconsinites.”
Reeder said the total tax loss is close to $4 billion.
“That's money not going to local restaurants or stores or charities, but is just gone and being spent elsewhere,” Reeder said.
Reeder said the next fix for Wisconsin’s tax migration is to fix the state’s tax system.
Somethin he says Wisconsin lawmakers have a unique opportunity to do this year. The IRG has supported a plan to eliminate Wisconsin’s income tax.